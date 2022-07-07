REBusinessOnline

CEDARst Completes Adaptive Reuse of Former Paper Plant in Minneapolis into 188 Apartments

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Three historic warehouses have been transformed into an apartment development named The Duffey.

MINNEAPOLIS — CEDARst Cos. has completed the adaptive reuse of the former C.J. Duffey Paper Co. site in Minneapolis into a 188-unit apartment development named The Duffey. The project converted three historic warehouses into market-rate apartment units along with 22,700 square feet of retail space and 10,300 square feet of amenity space. All three buildings are situated within the Minneapolis Warehouse Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Prior to the redevelopment, the buildings had sat vacant for nearly 15 years.

BKV Group provided planning and pre-development services for the project and led all engineering, architecture and landscape architecture. Amenities include a rooftop deck, fitness center, clubroom and The Crane Room, which offers coworking space, a coffee shop and concierge services. The project, which utilized state and federal historic preservation tax credits, was designed to adhere to all requirements of the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office and National Park Service. BKV is working with CEDARst on a similar project in the area named Duffey II.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  