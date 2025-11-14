CEDARst Cos. Breaks Ground on $106M Bancroft Lofts in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — CEDARst Cos. has broken ground on Bancroft Lofts, a $106 million multifamily development located at 3760 Bancroft St. in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood. Slated for completion by December 2027, the 255,000-square-foot project will deliver 218 residences.

Designed by JWDA Architects and built by KPRS, the eight-story property will feature 76 studios, 121 one-bedroom and 21 two-bedroom units, including 16 income-restricted units. Onsite amenities will include 189 parking stalls, a resort-style pool with a TV wall, a hot tub, fitness center, resident lounge, grilling stations, a movie theater, golf simulator and dedicated coworking and remote-work space.

Bancroft Lofts is being developed in partnership with Quartz Lake Capital under a programmatic joint venture. Pacific Life is the construction lender, and a publicly traded insurance firm is providing common equity. Chris Collins and Zach Kersten of JLL Capital Markets arranged the project financing.