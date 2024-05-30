CEDARst Cos., Bridge Investment Group Break Ground on $112M Flat Arts District Multifamily Development in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — A joint venture between CEDARst Cos. and Bridge Investment Group has broken ground on Flats Arts District, a $112 million multifamily project on 2.2 acres in Las Vegas. Constructed is slated to take 24 months, with delivery of the first units expected around mid-year 2026.

Located at 123 W. Imperial Ave., Flats Arts District will feature 311 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, 5,100 square feet of ground-floor commercial space and 317 parking spaces within a structured garage.

Apartments will include in-unit laundry, balconies, state-of-the-art appliances, smart-home systems and keyless entry. Community amenities will include a large fitness center, resort-style spa facilities with water circuitry and saunas, coworking spaces and a sunset deck/lounge.