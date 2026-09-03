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Construction of The Samuel, an eight-story Class A multifamily property in San Diego, will begin later this year. The developer, CEDARst Cos., has obtained an $80 million construction loan for the 197-unit property.
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CEDARst Cos. Receives $80M Construction Loan for The Samuel Multifamily Property in San Diego

by Amy Works

SAN DIEGO — Chicago-based CEDARst Cos. has received an $80 million construction loan forThe Samuel, a 197-unit multifamily project that will be located in San Diego’s North Park neighborhood. Zach Kersten, Jack Wood and Ben Choromanski of JLL arranged the three-year, floating rate loan through Boston-based CrossHarbor Capital Partners.

Located at 2821 Adams Ave., The Samuel will be an eight-story building with studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Community amenities will include a pool, fitness center, coworking lounge, fire pits, game deck and a rooftop lounge with an outdoor kitchen. Construction is expected to begin later this year with completion slated for the fourth quarter of 2028.

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