CEDARst Plans $74.4M Multifamily Project in San Diego

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Western

Located in San Diego, 4135 Park Blvd. will feature 190 apartments, a café, fitness center, spacious lounge, game room and an exterior deck with a pool, hot tub, cabanas and communal kitchen.

SAN DIEGO — CEDARst Cos. has announced plans to develop 4135 Park Blvd., a 205,000-square-foot, $74.4 million, ground-up residential development in San Diego’s North Park and Hillcrest neighborhoods.

The seven-story building will feature 190 apartments, a café, fitness center, spacious lounge, game room and an exterior deck with a pool, hot tub, cabanas and communal kitchen. Completion is slated for 24 months after construction begins.

4135 Park Blvd. is in a Qualified Opportunity Zone and is one of several CEDARst properties under contract in the San Diego area. Bridge Investment Group is an equity partner and BMO Harris Bank is the project leader. Suffolk Construction is serving as general contractor and Studio E is serving as architect.

