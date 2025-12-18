CEDARst Purchases 132-Unit Chicago Apartment Community for $34.6M

CHICAGO — CEDARst Cos. has purchased the Weyland, a seven-story, 132-unit apartment community in Chicago, for $34.6 million. Formerly known as A.M. 1980 Apartments, the property is located at 1980 N. Milwaukee Ave. at the gateway between the city’s Bucktown and Logan Square neighborhoods. Delivered in 2018, the asset features 6,245 square feet of ground-floor retail space and a mix of Class A amenities, including a fitness center, dog run and rooftop deck with views of Lake Michigan and the Chicago skyline. The building was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale. The Weyland marks CEDARst’s second Chicago acquisition of 2025, following the purchase of The Millie on Michigan in July. The company now owns and operates more than 5,000 units in Chicago.