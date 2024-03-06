Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
CEDARst redeveloped Duncan Apartments in summer 2020.
IllinoisLoansMidwestMultifamily

CEDARst Receives $44M Loan for Refinancing of Chicago Apartment Complex

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — CEDARst Cos. has received a $44 million loan for the refinancing of Duncan Apartments in Chicago. Citigroup provided the CMBS loan, which was arranged by Berkadia. The first mortgage loan features a fixed interest rate of 6.67 percent over a five-year term. CEDARst, a Chicago-based real estate development firm, redeveloped the 260-unit apartment complex in 2020. A $51.5 million existing first mortgage from New York-based ACRE was fully repaid. Additional equity was secured via a large, Midwest-based family office.

You may also like

IPA Arranges  $37M Loan for Refinancing of Dane...

Temenos, NHP Foundation Open 95-Unit Supportive Housing Complex...

Dezer, Bentley Motors Break Ground on 62-Story Condo...

Portman, National Real Estate Advisors Top Out 25-Story...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $46.9M Sale of Two-Property...

Alliance Residential, KTGY Open 264-Unit Broadstone Edition Apartment...

Joint Venture Tops Off 255-Unit Tempo Nine Mile...

Woodfield, American Asset Corp. to Open 264-Unit Apartment...

Newmark Negotiates Sale of The Beverly Retail, Multifamily...