CEDARst Receives $44M Loan for Refinancing of Chicago Apartment Complex

CHICAGO — CEDARst Cos. has received a $44 million loan for the refinancing of Duncan Apartments in Chicago. Citigroup provided the CMBS loan, which was arranged by Berkadia. The first mortgage loan features a fixed interest rate of 6.67 percent over a five-year term. CEDARst, a Chicago-based real estate development firm, redeveloped the 260-unit apartment complex in 2020. A $51.5 million existing first mortgage from New York-based ACRE was fully repaid. Additional equity was secured via a large, Midwest-based family office.