CEDARst Repurposes Minneapolis Warehouses into More Than 500 Apartment Units

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

This rendering shows plans for the second project, which is set to begin construction in the coming months and will feature 358 units. (Rendering courtesy of BKV Group)

MINNEAPOLIS — CEDARst Cos. is completing the adaptive reuse of five historic warehouses in Minneapolis into two apartment developments. The first project, named The Duffey, is slated to open in April. The $71.1 million project features 188 units along with 24,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a fitness center, resident coworking space and rooftop deck.

The second project is set to begin construction in the coming months. Development costs are estimated at $160 million for the 358-unit project, which will feature 38,500 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a rooftop lounge, coworking suite, 8,000-square-foot fitness center, game room with bowling lanes and 293 parking spaces. Construction is scheduled to last 18 months.