CEDARst Repurposes Minneapolis Warehouses into More Than 500 Apartment Units
MINNEAPOLIS — CEDARst Cos. is completing the adaptive reuse of five historic warehouses in Minneapolis into two apartment developments. The first project, named The Duffey, is slated to open in April. The $71.1 million project features 188 units along with 24,000 square feet of retail space. Amenities include a fitness center, resident coworking space and rooftop deck.
The second project is set to begin construction in the coming months. Development costs are estimated at $160 million for the 358-unit project, which will feature 38,500 square feet of retail space. Amenities will include a rooftop lounge, coworking suite, 8,000-square-foot fitness center, game room with bowling lanes and 293 parking spaces. Construction is scheduled to last 18 months.