Cedarwood Cos. Breaks Ground on 272-Unit Multifamily Project in Celina, Texas

CELINA, TEXAS — Cedarwood Cos., an Ohio-based developer, has broken ground on Topaz at Light Farms Way, a 272-unit multifamily project in the North Texas city of Celina. The property will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units, and amenities will include a pool, fitness center, dog park, playground, car care center and access to walking trails and green spaces. Cedarwood’s in-house general contracting team is handling construction of the project. The first residences are expected to be available for occupancy next summer.