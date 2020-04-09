REBusinessOnline

Cedarwood Development Completes 787-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Orlando

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Self-Storage, Southeast

The newly delivered facility features climate-controlled storage units, passenger elevators, moving carts, 24-hour video surveillance and moving supplies.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Cedarwood Development has completed a 787-unit, 117,000-square-foot self-storage facility for operator US Storage Centers in Orlando. The property features climate-controlled units, passenger elevators, moving carts, 24-hour video surveillance and moving supplies. The property is situated at 930 Sligh Blvd., a mile south of downtown Orlando. Orange, Calif.-based US Storage Centers, which operates more than 9 million square feet of self-storage space in the U.S., will manage the property. Fairlawn, Ohio-based Cedarwood Development is an affiliate of Cedarwood Cos.

