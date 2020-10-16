REBusinessOnline

Cedarwood Development Delivers 585-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro Tampa

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Self-Storage, Southeast

US Storage Centers is situated at 1000 S. Myrtle Ave., 23 miles west of downtown Tampa, Fla.

CLEARWATER, FLA. — Cedarwood Development has delivered a 585-unit US Storage Centers-branded facility in Clearwater. The self-storage property is situated at 1000 S. Myrtle Ave., 23 miles west of downtown Tampa. Westport Properties Inc. is managing the asset, which features climate-controlled units, passenger elevators, moving carts and drive-up units. The facility comprises 60,000 square feet. This is the first facility in Clearwater for both Fairlawn, Ohio-based Cedarwood Development, which is an affiliate of Cedarwood Cos., and US Storage Centers. US Storage Centers has more than 10 million square feet in its nationwide portfolio.

