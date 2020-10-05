CEG Multifamily Buys 216-Unit Apartment Community in Bryan, Texas

Springs at University Drive in Bryan totals 216 units. The property was built in 2017.

BRYAN, TEXAS — San Diego-based investment firm CEG Multifamily has purchased Springs at University Drive, an apartment community located in the Central Texas city of Bryan. According to apartments.com, the property totals 216 units and offers amenities such as a pool and a fitness center. Springs at University Drive was built in 2017 on 13 acres and is located less than five miles from Texas A&M University. Will Balthrope, Jennifer Campbell, Tommy Lovell III, Richard Robson and Will Griffin of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, Continental Properties, and the buyer in the transaction.