Celera, True North Complete Phase I of 250,000 SF Life Sciences Redevelopment in Metro Boston

ANDOVER, MASS. — A partnership between Boston-based developer Celera Properties and Connecticut-based investment firm True North Management Group has completed Phase I of Andover Technology Park, a life sciences redevelopment project in metro Boston suburb. The first phase of the redevelopment of the 250,000-square-foot campus entailed the core and shell repositioning of the building at 600 Federal St. Ownership subsequently inked 42,000 square feet of new leases at the property. CBRE is the leasing agent for Andover Technology Park. VIVO Arch served as the project architect, and Timberline Construction was the general contractor.