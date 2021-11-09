REBusinessOnline

Celero Commerce Renews 27,000 SF Office Lease in Rosemont, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

ROSEMONT, ILL. — Celero Commerce, a financial tech company, has renewed its 27,000-square-foot, full-floor office lease at Pointe O’Hare in Rosemont. The Class A office tower is located at 9550 W. Higgins Road. Celero inherited the Chicago-area office following its acquisition of Transnational Payments in October 2020, marking the sixth acquisition for the company since its formation in November 2018. Celero has approximately 260 employees with continued plans for expansion. Campbell Puckett, Andrew Kaplan and Jon Springer of CBRE represented Celero in the lease.

