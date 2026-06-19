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Celestica-Richardson
Celestica’s latest moves are expected to grow the footprint of the company’s Richardson campus to roughly 1 million square feet.
DevelopmentLeasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Celestica Unveils Plans for $300M Expansion of Metro Dallas Campus

by Taylor Williams

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Celestica, a Canadian electronics manufacturer, has unveiled plans for the expansion of its Telecom Parkway campus in Richardson, a northeastern suburb of Dallas. The initiative represents a capital investment of approximately $300 million and is expected to account for the creation of roughly 2,300 new jobs over the next two years in addition to the retention of about 400 existing jobs. Celestica has renewed its office leases at both its existing buildings and has also begun construction on a new, 343,000-square-foot building. Celestica has also entered into a public-private partnership with the City of Richardson, which has approved a $3 million tenant improvement grant to support Celestica’s long-term commitment, capital investment and job creation.

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