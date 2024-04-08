Monday, April 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Manchester-by-the-Sea-Life-Sciences
Pictured is a rendering of the new life sciences campus that will be located at the site of a former rock quarry in Manchester-by-the-Sea. A construction timeline is still being established.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentLife SciencesMassachusettsNortheast

Cell Signaling Technology Buys 50-Acre Site in Metro Boston, Plans Life Sciences Redevelopment

by Taylor Williams

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, MASS. — Massachusetts-based life sciences company Cell Signaling Technology has purchased a 50-acre site in Manchester-by-the-Sea, about 30 miles northeast of Boston, with plans to undertake a life sciences redevelopment. Designed by architecture firm HGA, the project will convert the site of an abandoned rock quarry into a research and innovation campus that will feature 250,000 square feet of space. Ten acres of the site are occupied by the Manchester Athletic Club. A construction timeline for the project, which will be developed in phases, is still being finalized.

You may also like

Versal Arranges Sale of 279-Unit Boat, RV Storage...

KBS Sells 222,750 SF Light Industrial Complex in...

Hoar Construction Breaks Ground on 43,974 SF Civic...

The Multifamily Group Negotiates Sale of 63-Unit Apartment...

BayCare Health to Break Ground on $548M Hospital...

JLL Arranges $185M in Financing for Midtown East...

Topgolf to Open New Venue in Durham, North...

CP Group Rebrands 1.2 MSF CNN Center in...

Graham & Co. Arranges $32.3M Sale of Lear...