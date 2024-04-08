Cell Signaling Technology Buys 50-Acre Site in Metro Boston, Plans Life Sciences Redevelopment

MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, MASS. — Massachusetts-based life sciences company Cell Signaling Technology has purchased a 50-acre site in Manchester-by-the-Sea, about 30 miles northeast of Boston, with plans to undertake a life sciences redevelopment. Designed by architecture firm HGA, the project will convert the site of an abandoned rock quarry into a research and innovation campus that will feature 250,000 square feet of space. Ten acres of the site are occupied by the Manchester Athletic Club. A construction timeline for the project, which will be developed in phases, is still being finalized.