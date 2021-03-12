CellSite Solutions Purchases 190,000 SF Industrial Flex Building in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — CellSite Solutions has purchased a 190,000-square-foot industrial flex building in Cedar Rapids for its new headquarters. The property, situated on 22 acres at 4150 C. St., features a mix of office, light manufacturing, warehouse and distribution space. CellSite, a provider of telecommunications equipment and services for secondary markets, began operations in 2010 in West Des Moines. Angie Glick-Martin of GLD Commercial represented CellSite in the acquisition. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.