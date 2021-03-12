REBusinessOnline

CellSite Solutions Purchases 190,000 SF Industrial Flex Building in Cedar Rapids

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest, Office

The property is situated on 22 acres at 4150 C. St.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — CellSite Solutions has purchased a 190,000-square-foot industrial flex building in Cedar Rapids for its new headquarters. The property, situated on 22 acres at 4150 C. St., features a mix of office, light manufacturing, warehouse and distribution space. CellSite, a provider of telecommunications equipment and services for secondary markets, began operations in 2010 in West Des Moines. Angie Glick-Martin of GLD Commercial represented CellSite in the acquisition. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  