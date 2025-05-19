Census: Miami’s Population Surges More Than 10 Percent Since 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Between 2020 and July 1, 2024, Miami experienced a significant population surge, according to the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. The South Florida city’s population was 487,014 residents in 2024, which is a 10.1 percent increase from 2020 Census figures. In the same time frame, Atlanta saw a 4.3 percent rise in population, while Raleigh experienced an uptick of 6.8 percent. Washington, D.C. saw a 1.8 percent increase since 2020, and Nashville saw a 2.3 percent gain in residents.

All of the above except Raleigh ranked in the top 10 nationally for new downtown apartments developed between 2020 and 2024, according to a report from RentCafe. Leading the pack was Washington, D.C., which has added nearly 23,000 apartments to the downtown supply since the pandemic.

To calculate population growth within a city or town, the Census Bureau uses updated county-level data on housing units, as well as average household sizes in the surrounding county, to estimate the population of each city and town within that county. The estimate for people living in group quarters (such as dorms or nursing homes) is then included to the household population estimate to obtain the total resident population.