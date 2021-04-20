REBusinessOnline

Centennial Bank Provides $12.5M Construction Loan for Workforce Housing Project in Miami

The Trails

The Trails is a workforce housing project located on the Ludlam Trail at 1040 SW 70th Ave. in Miami.

MIAMI — Centennial Bank has provided a $12.5 million construction loan to Prestige Cos. and Florida Value Partners for Trails, a workforce housing project located on the Ludlam Trail at 1040 SW 70th Ave. in Miami.

The project’s first phase will consist of two- to three-story garden-style buildings with 84 residential units ranging from one- to two-bedroom units listed from $1,600 to $1,800 per month. The second phase of the project, which will be initiated within six months, will deliver five three-story buildings and a total of 230 units ranging from one- to two-bedroom units listed from $1,700 to $1,900 per month. The workforce housing property will be developed with no government funding.

Community amenities will include an outdoor workout area and a dog park. In addition, the property will have access to the Ludlam Trail, a 6.2-mile linear park. Renovations for the Ludlam Trail will turn the former Florida East Coast railway corridor into a park, as well as a running and cycling trail that will connect to The Underline, a 10-mile linear park under the Metrotrail.

