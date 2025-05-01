Centennial Bank Provides $17.5M Construction Loan for One Daytona Multifamily Project in Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. — Centennial Bank has provided a $17.5 million construction loan for The Edge Collection at Icon One Daytona, a 129-unit apartment community located at 200 Daytona Blvd. in Daytona Beach. The midrise property is part of One Daytona, NASCAR’s master development across from Daytona International Speedway that includes residential options and two hotels, including The Daytona, a Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel.

Centennial Bank provided the loan for Daytona Apartment Holdings II LLC, an entity owned by Prime Hospitality Group. The developer plans to deliver The Edge Collection at Icon One Daytona later this month.