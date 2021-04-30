Centennial Bank Provides $68M Construction Loan for Bentley Apartments in Orlando

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Loans, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Southeast

The Bentley’s amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool with a Jacuzzi, resident lounge with a coffee bar, social area featuring billiards and arcade games, theater room, entertainment lanai with a TV, Zen garden with hanging moon chairs and water features, outdoor walking trail and more.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Centennial Bank has provided a $68 million loan to Unicorp National Developments Inc. for the construction of The Bentley, a 396-unit apartment tower in Orlando. The high-rise is part of Unicorp’s $1 billion mixed-use development O-Town West. Robby Barrows of Centennial Bank led the loan transaction for developer Unicorp.

O-Town West will be a multi-phase, live-work epicenter delivering single-family homes, apartments, a Publix-anchored retail package and office space. Confirmed tenants for The Town Center at O-Town West include Publix, AT&T, Heartland Dental, McDonalds and Planet Smoothie. The Bentley is one of the first phases of the development, in addition to Town Center, both of which are slated to break ground soon. The Bentley is slated for completion at the end of next year.

The Bentley’s amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool with a Jacuzzi, resident lounge with a coffee bar, social area featuring billiards and arcade games, theater room, entertainment lanai with a TV, Zen garden with hanging moon chairs and water features, outdoor walking trail, a firepit, 24-hour fitness center with TRX and yoga studio, conference room, bike rentals, outdoor gaming areas and electric car charging stations.

Centennial Bank has financed more than $149 million for Unicorp’s commercial real estate projects over the past six years.