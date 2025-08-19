Centennial Bank Provides $73M Construction Loan for Elysian Apartments in Winter Garden, Florida

WINTER GARDEN, FLA. — Centennial Bank has provided a $73 million construction loan for Elysian, a 323-unit luxury apartment development in the Orlando suburb of Winter Garden. Robby Barrows and David Druey of Centennial Bank originated the loan on behalf of the borrower, Unicorp National Developments Inc.

The locally based developer plans to break ground on Elysian soon and wrap up construction in approximately 18 months. Site clearing is complete and pipe installation is currently underway.

Designed by Krieger Klatt Architects, Elysian’s amenities will include a wine bar; fitness center with yoga, Pilates and cycling studios; steam room with a sauna; resort-style pool with cabanas; and a clubhouse with a fireplace and movie theater. Information on the property’s floorplans was not released.

The Elysian loan grows the financing relationship between Centennial Bank and Unicorp to more than $500 million.