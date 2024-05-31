Friday, May 31, 2024
Centennial Bank Provides $84.4M Construction Loan for Affordable Housing Project in Fort Lauderdale

by John Nelson

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Centennial Bank has provided an $84.4 million loan for the construction of The Arcadian, a mixed-use affordable housing project underway in Fort Lauderdale. Sunshine Shipyard LLC, an affiliated company of a joint venture between Fuse Group and Boca Paila, is the developer and borrower.

Located at 640 N.W. 7th Ave., the property will comprise an eight-story tower with 478 residential units, as well as 15,000 square feet of retail space and a 212,000-square-foot parking garage. Amenities will include swimming pools, a central atrium, fitness center, indoor pickleball court, outdoor movie theater, playground, business center, kid’s room, lounge area, pet park, pedestrian paseo and club rooms.

Completion is scheduled for early 2026.

