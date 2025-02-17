Centennial Unveils New Plans for Mixed-Use Redevelopment of Plano Mall

PLANO, TEXAS — Dallas-based Centennial has unveiled new and revised redevelopment plans for The Shops at Willow Bend, a 1.4 million-square-foot regional mall in Plano, to include townhomes-style attached residences and detached single-family homes. Centennial, which initially acquired the property in 2022 in partnership with Cawley Partners, had previously unveiled plans to convert the enclosed center to a mixed-use property called The Bend. Centennial’s late-2024 acquisition of the Macy’s building at the center — following the retailer’s announcement that the store would be closing — has enabled the inclusion of additional uses, according to the company. Under the plans, a portion of the enclosed mall’s footprint will be demolished to make room for multifamily housing options, a hotel, neighborhood dog park and green spaces for community activities. The Bend will also continue to offer residents and visitors a mix of retail, dining, fitness, and entertainment options. The Plano City Council must still approve the project, although the Plano Planning & Zoning Committee has already signed off on the updated plans. Construction is expected to begin later this year pending city council approval.