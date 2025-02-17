Monday, February 17, 2025
The-Bend-Plano
Construction of The Bend, a mixed-use redevelopment of The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, will be carried out in phases and is expected to begin later this year pending approval from the Plano City Council.
Centennial Unveils New Plans for Mixed-Use Redevelopment of Plano Mall

by Taylor Williams

PLANO, TEXAS — Dallas-based Centennial has unveiled new and revised redevelopment plans for The Shops at Willow Bend, a 1.4 million-square-foot regional mall in Plano, to include townhomes-style attached residences and detached single-family homes. Centennial, which initially acquired the property in 2022 in partnership with Cawley Partners, had previously unveiled plans to convert the enclosed center to a mixed-use property called The Bend. Centennial’s late-2024 acquisition of the Macy’s building at the center — following the retailer’s announcement that the store would be closing — has enabled the inclusion of additional uses, according to the company. Under the plans, a portion of the enclosed mall’s footprint will be demolished to make room for multifamily housing options, a hotel, neighborhood dog park and green spaces for community activities. The Bend will also continue to offer residents and visitors a mix of retail, dining, fitness, and entertainment options. The Plano City Council must still approve the project, although the Plano Planning & Zoning Committee has already signed off on the updated plans. Construction is expected to begin later this year pending city council approval.

