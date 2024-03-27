Centennial Yards Co. Unveils Plans for New Entertainment District in Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Centennial Yards Co., a development entity owned by Los Angeles-based CIM Group, has unveiled plans for the next phase of its $5 billion mixed-use destination in downtown Atlanta. Spanning eight acres adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena, the new phase of Centennial Yards will create a mixed-use entertainment district spanning 480,000 square feet across four buildings, as well as a fan gathering area that the developer says will be heavily utilized during the games held in Atlanta during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Designed by Gensler, the new phase will comprise a three-story, 70,000-square-foot building housing an unspecified “eatertainment” concept; a four-story, 160,000-square-foot building hosting a single-tenant entertainment venue; a two-story, 50,000-square-foot building with restaurants and shops; and a 14-story, 233-room hotel.

Centennial Yards represents the transformation of the city’s Gulch district, a 50-acre site that has primarily served as subterranean parking for Atlanta Falcons games in years past. Including the new entertainment district, Centennial Yards at full build-out will span 8 million square feet of new and converted offices, apartments, hotels, shops, entertainment venues and restaurants, including Wild Leap Brewery.

Centennial Yards Co. plans to deliver two-thirds of the overall development by summer 2026.