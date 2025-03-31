PACE Loan Group Provides $22.4M C-PACE Refinancing for Creative Office Building in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Center Capital Partners and Abramson Investors have received a $22.4 million C-PACE loan from PACE Loan Group to refinance improvements completed on the borrowers’ newly constructed creative office development in Los Angeles. The C-PACE loan will amortize over 30 years, allowing payback for original investments during construction. The loan will be used to retroactively finance energy conservation improvements completed during the building’s construction, including building envelope, seismic retrofits, elevators, lighting, plumbing, HVAC, irrigation and stormwater mitigations.

Located at 5237 W. Jefferson Blvd., the three-story, 72,000-square-foot property offers 9,700 square feet of of private terraces, a landscaped rooftop deck with seating and a barbecue area, 176 subterranean parking spaces and open-floor plans with wraparound windows.