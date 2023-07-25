Center for Reproductive Rights Signs 35,995 SF Office Lease Renewal in Downtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — The Center for Reproductive Rights has signed a 35,995-square-foot office lease renewal at One Seaport Plaza in downtown Manhattan, where the global human rights organization has operated its headquarters for the past 10 years. The new lease term is 15 years. The 1.1 million-square-foot building was constructed in 1984. Adam Rappaport and Brett Greenberg internally represented the landlord, Jack Resnick & Sons, in the lease negotiations. Daniel Horowitz, Jeffrey Peck, Ira Schuman and Stephan Steiner of Savills represented The Center for Reproductive Rights.