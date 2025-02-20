Thursday, February 20, 2025
Center Park Delivers First Build-to-Rent Townhomes at Sanderling Project in Johns Island, South Carolina

by John Nelson

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. — General contractor Center Park Group has delivered the first tranche of townhomes at Sanderling, a 56-unit build-to-rent (BTR) residential community located at 3021 Maybank Highway in Johns Island, about 13 miles south of Charleston. Atlanta-based RangeWater Real Estate is providing property management services at Sanderling on behalf of the owners, Equus Development Partners and Circle Squared Alternative Investments.

Center Park expects to deliver all BTR homes at Sanderling by March. Units span up to 1,443 square feet and come in two- and three-bedroom configurations with one-car garages and front porches. Community amenities include a dog park and three acres of forested land with walking trails throughout.

