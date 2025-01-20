Center Park Group to Begin Construction on 192-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Center Park Group, along with development partners The Berry Co. and Batson-Cook Development Co., plans to soon begin construction on Berkshire on Clements Ferry, a 192-unit build-to-rent townhome community in Charleston. Situated with the Point Hope master-planned community, the project will be located on a 40-acre site at 1049 Point Hope Parkway, and the residential portion will be concentrated on 15.5 acres.

Each residence will comprise a three-bedroom townhome with approximately 1,200 square feet of living space and a one-car garage. The property will span 36 three-story buildings configured in pods that each hold six townhomes. Amenities will include a resort-style pool and poolside cabana, community playground, hammock stations, a pavilion with grilling stations, dog park, private fenced puppy yards on select units and bike and walking trails throughout the property.

Site work on Berkshire on Clements Ferry is underway, and the development team plans to begin vertical construction this quarter and deliver the first units by the end of the year.