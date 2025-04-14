Center Park Group to Deliver 155 Build-to-Rent Townhomes in Charleston’s West Ashley Neighborhood

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Center Park Group has announced that it is on track to complete the vertical construction of 155 build-to-rent townhomes at Bellerose at Bees Ferry by mid-April. Located within the West Ashley neighborhood of Charleston, the 17-acre, pet-friendly community will offer townhomes that total 1,400 square feet with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and an attached one-car garage.

Amenities include a swimming pool with lounge chairs, dog park, an open-air pavilion and walking paths, as well as onsite maintenance and management. Atlanta-based RangeWater Real Estate is the developer.

Framing for the project began in October 2023, and Center Park Group has delivered each townhome building with the goal to complete the project in under 18 months.

Center Park Group managed construction of the community dog park, the mail kiosk and landscaping, while Linden Construction oversaw construction of the community pool and clubhouse. RangeWater is overseeing property management at Bellerose at Bees Ferry in-house.