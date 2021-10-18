Center Square Leases 33,000 SF Warehouse in Columbus, Plans Redevelopment

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Ohio, Restaurant, Retail

The building will be transformed into a community center and event venue known as The Kee.

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Center Square, a company specializing in community events and entertainment centers, has leased a 33,000-square-foot warehouse at 225 Neilston St. in the historic Warehouse District of Columbus. The company plans to transform the building into The Kee, a community center with an indoor-outdoor event venue and a restaurant and bar. The landlord, Hackman Capital Partners, owns the majority of the real estate in the Warehouse District. Clayton Davis and Alex Ashworth of JLL represented both the landlord and the tenant in the lease transaction. Center Square plans to program events at the venue such as concerts, comedy shows, fitness classes, art exhibits and farmer’s markets. There will also be an onsite catering option for private parties, weddings and corporate events. The Kee is expected to open in July 2022.