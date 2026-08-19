Wednesday, August 19, 2026
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Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Centerbridge Partners Signs 75,826 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Centerbridge Partners has signed a 75,826-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The investment management firm will relocate from a nearby location to the entire 22nd and 23rd floors of 345 Park Avenue, a 1.9 million-square-foot building that was constructed in 1969, via a 15-year lease. Robert Steinman represented the landlord, Rudin, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Neil Goldmacher, Brian Goldman and Matthew Lorberbaum of Newmark represented Centerbridge.

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