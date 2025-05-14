CenterCal, DRA Advisors Acquire 300,000 SF Fig Garden Village Lifestyle Center in Fresno

FRESNO, CALIF. — A partnership between CenterCal Properties and DRA Advisors has acquired Fig Garden Village, a 300,000-square-foot lifestyle center located in Fresno. Originally developed in 1956 as part of the historic Fig Garden residential area, the center serves as a retail anchor for the broader Central California market. Tenants at the property include Pottery Barn, Williams-Sonoma, Banana Republic, lululemon, Whole Foods Market, Anthropologie, Madewell and Paper Source. The center was previously owned by Brookfield Properties.