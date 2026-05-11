CenterCal, Perry Commercial Break Ground on Whole Foods-Anchored Retail Development Near Salt Lake City

LEHI, UTAH — CenterCal Properties, in partnership with Perry Commercial, has broken ground on The Collective at Morning Vista, a 134,000-square-foot retail development located in Lehi’s Silicon Slopes district, roughly 25 miles south of Salt Lake City. Whole Foods Market will anchor the property. Additional confirmed tenants include Bamboo Sushi, VIO Med Spa and Petfolk Veterinary & Urgent Care.

The Collective at Morning Vista will also feature a central community park and outdoor gathering space, as well as outdoor patios and activation areas. The construction timeline was not released.