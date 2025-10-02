CenterCal Properties, DRA Advisors Buy 870,000 SF Long Beach Towne Center, Plan Redevelopment

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — CenterCal Properties and DRA Advisors have acquired Long Beach Towne Center with plans to redevelop the 870,000-square-foot property into a prominent retail and entertainment destination. Improvements will include new dining options such as chef-driven restaurants, fast-casual concepts and cafés; new retail brands; outdoor gathering areas with shaded seating, enhanced landscaping, public art and year-round programming; updated entertainment offerings with the addition of boutique fitness, wellness and family-oriented experiences; and renovated signage, lighting, pedestrian pathways and parking areas.