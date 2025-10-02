Thursday, October 2, 2025
The 870,000-square-foot Long Beach Towne Center will be redeveloped to include expanded retail and dining options, new outdoor gathering areas, updated entertainment offerings, as well as renovated signage, lighting, pedestrian pathways and parking.
CenterCal Properties, DRA Advisors Buy 870,000 SF Long Beach Towne Center, Plan Redevelopment

by Amy Works

LONG BEACH, CALIF. — CenterCal Properties and DRA Advisors have acquired Long Beach Towne Center with plans to redevelop the 870,000-square-foot property into a prominent retail and entertainment destination. Improvements will include new dining options such as chef-driven restaurants, fast-casual concepts and cafés; new retail brands; outdoor gathering areas with shaded seating, enhanced landscaping, public art and year-round programming; updated entertainment offerings with the addition of boutique fitness, wellness and family-oriented experiences; and renovated signage, lighting, pedestrian pathways and parking areas.

