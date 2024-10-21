CenterCal Properties, Heitman Purchase 358,700 SF Streets of Brentwood Retail Center in Northern California

BRENTWOOD, CALIF. — CenterCal Properties and Heitman, through a joint venture, have purchased The Streets of Brentwood, a shopping destination in Brentwood. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The Streets of Brentwood offers 358,700 square feet of retail and mixed-use space that serves four major California regions — Bay area, Tri-Valley, Sacramento Delta and the Central Valley.

The buyers plan to reimage and enhance the center’s offerings, including the addition of a community gathering space for seasonal events and more lifestyle brands and restaurants.