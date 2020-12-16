REBusinessOnline

CenterCal Properties Prepares for Phase II of Mountain View Village Mixed-Use Project in Utah

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Restaurant, Retail, Utah, Western

The second phase of Mountain View Village in Riverton, Utah, will include a market hall-style pavilion with a collection of eateries and common indoor and outdoor seating.

RIVERTON, UTAH — CenterCal Properties has selected Okland Construction to build the second phase of Mountain View Village Phase II, an 85-acre lifestyle development in Riverton.

The second phase will include five pocket parks with unique amenities; show fountains; a covered market hall-style pavilion with a collection of eateries and common indoor and outdoor seating; a 14-screen Cinemark movie theater complex; and retail, restaurant and commercial spaces.

The first phase includes a Harmons Grocery Store and Fuel Shop and more than 35 retailers, businesses and dining options.

Okland Construction will begin work immediately on the second phase. Upon built-out, Mountain View Village will be a community gathering place, commercial hub and residential community.

