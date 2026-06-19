CenterCal Properties Unveils Plans for Expansion of 1 MSF Mixed-Use Development Near Boise, Idaho

MERIDIAN, IDAHO — CenterCal Properties has unveiled plans for the expansion of The Village at Meridian, a 1 million-square-foot mixed-use development located in Meridian, roughly 10 miles west of downtown Boise.

Phase II of the project will encompass 80,000 square feet of commercial space across six new buildings. Tenants that have committed to Phase II include Vuori, Alo, Kendra Scott, Tecovas, Gorjana, solidcore and Tempur-Pedic, along with Flower Child and Paris Baguette.

Additional tenants will be announced as leasing activity continues. Initial openings are expected in September 2026, while completion of Phase II is anticipated for February 2027.