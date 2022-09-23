REBusinessOnline

Centergy Retail Sells 114,120 SF Left Bank Shopping Center in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

Left-Bank-Dallas

Left Bank in Dallas totals 114,200 square feet.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer Centergy Retail has sold Left Bank, a 114,120-square-foot shopping center in Fort Worth. Grocer Tom Thumb anchors the center, which was 98 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Hopdaddy Burger Bar, Crumbl Cookies, Nékter Juice Bar and Buffalo Wild Wings. Jim Batjer, Chris Cozby, Mark Witcher, Blaine Dozier and Harrison Tye of CBRE represented Centergy in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  