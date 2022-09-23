Centergy Retail Sells 114,120 SF Left Bank Shopping Center in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Dallas-based developer Centergy Retail has sold Left Bank, a 114,120-square-foot shopping center in Fort Worth. Grocer Tom Thumb anchors the center, which was 98 percent leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Hopdaddy Burger Bar, Crumbl Cookies, Nékter Juice Bar and Buffalo Wild Wings. Jim Batjer, Chris Cozby, Mark Witcher, Blaine Dozier and Harrison Tye of CBRE represented Centergy in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.
