CenterPoint Acquires 1 MSF Industrial Complex in Lehigh Valley for $201.5M

The industrial property at 951 Willowbrook Road in Northampton, Pennsylvania, was completed in 2020 and totals just over 1 million square feet.

NORTHAMPTON, PA. — Metro Chicago-based investment firm CenterPoint Properties has acquired a 1 million-square-foot industrial complex located in the Lehigh Valley city of Northampton for $201.5 million. Built in 2020, the property sits on 70 acres at 951 Willowbrook Road and features a clear height of 40 feet, 149 dock doors, 166 trailer parking stalls, 759 car parking spaces and an ESFR sprinkler system. The acquisition marks CenterPoint’s first in the Lehigh Valley. John Plower, Ryan Cottone, John Huguenard, Paul Torosian, Rob Kossar and Jeff Lockard of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Rockefeller Group and Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC, in the transaction.