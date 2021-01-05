REBusinessOnline

CenterPoint Acquires 29,366 SF Industrial Building in Avenel, New Jersey

AVENEL, N.J. — Illinois-based CenterPoint Properties has acquired a 29,366-square-foot industrial building in Avenel, located south of Newark. The building is situated on a 4.3-acre site at 190 Homestead Ave. near the New Jersey Turnpike and Port Elizabeth-Newark. Jordan Avanzato and Marc Duval of JLL brokered the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

