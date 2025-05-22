Thursday, May 22, 2025
CenterPoint Acquires 347,013 SF Industrial Facility in Powder Springs, Georgia

by John Nelson

POWDER SPRINGS, GA. — CenterPoint Properties has acquired a 347,013-square-foot industrial property located at 4795 Innovative Way in Powder Springs, a western suburb of Atlanta. The newly built facility is situated three miles from a Norfolk Southern intermodal terminal and 14 miles from I-285 via I-20.

The metro Chicago-based investor purchased the facility, which was delivered in third-quarter 2024 and fully leased to two tenants, for an undisclosed price. CBRE brokered the off-market transaction. The facility covers less than a quarter of the 36-acre site and features 36-foot clear heights, 68 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors and parking for 210 cars and 77 trailers.

CenterPoint now owns 90 assets comprising more than 18.5 million square feet in its East Region markets of New York/New Jersey, Lehigh Valley, Charleston, Savannah, Atlanta and South Florida.

