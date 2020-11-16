REBusinessOnline

CenterPoint Acquires 51,281 SF Rail-Served Industrial Property in Tacoma, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Washington, Western

TACOMA, WASH. — CenterPoint Properties has added an industrial property located at 2021 Marc St. in Tacoma to its existing 28-acre Port of Tacoma portfolio. Terms of the transaction were not released. CenterPoint has plans to reposition the 51,281-square-foot building, which sits on seven acres, and offer it for lease. The property is served by railroad and features a secured yard and a 1,500-square-foot office space.

CenterPoint owns two adjacent properties on Lincoln Avenue and Marc Street. The assets are a half-mile from the Port of Tacoma deep-water container terminals and offer easy access to State Route 167 and interstates 5 and 270.

Raymond Schuler of Kidder Mathews represented the undisclosed seller, while Christian Mattson and Billy Moultrie of Lee & Associates represented CenterPoint in the transaction.

