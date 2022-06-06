CenterPoint Acquires 57,731 SF Industrial Building in Fairfield, New Jersey

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Chicago-based investment firm CenterPoint Properties has acquired a 57,731-square-foot industrial building in the Northern New Jersey community of Fairfield. The undisclosed tenant will continue to lease back the space, which is situated on a 4.3-acre site. Eric Lewin and Joe Manganaro of Team Resources brokered the deal, which traded off-market.