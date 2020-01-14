CenterPoint Acquires 925,411 SF Industrial Portfolio in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — CenterPoint Properties has acquired the Flatlands Portfolio, a 925,411-square-foot industrial portfolio comprising three buildings and a one-acre lot in Brooklyn. The three buildings are located at 101-01 Ave. D, 103-00 Foster Ave. and 101-10 Foster Ave., and the one-acre lot is between Avenue D and Foster Avenue on East 105th Street. The buildings feature clear heights ranging from 22 to 32 feet, and the portfolio was 100 percent leased to 13 tenants at the time of sale. Mat Diana, Paul Yuras and Peter Derbar of DY Realty represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and will represent CenterPoint in leasing the portfolio moving forward.