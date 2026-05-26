CenterPoint Acquires Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 192,318 SF in South Houston

HOUSTON — Chicago-based investment firm CenterPoint Investment Management has acquired two industrial buildings totaling 192,318 square feet in South Houston. The shallow-bay buildings at 11217 Telephone Road were constructed in 2024 and both offer frontage along Beltway 8 and include a 1.3-acre outdoor storage yard. The buildings, which were fully leased at the time of sale, also feature 28-foot clear heights and a combined 52 dock-high doors, four drive-in doors and 318 car parking spaces. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.