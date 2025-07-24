Thursday, July 24, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

CenterPoint Acquires Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 387,526 SF in Avenel, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

AVENEL, N.J. — Chicago-based investment firm CenterPoint Properties has acquired two industrial buildings totaling 387,526 square feet in the Northern New Jersey community of Avenel. The building at 191 Blair Road is a 198,854-square-foot, cross-dock facility with a clear height of 36 feet. The building at 215 Blair Road is a 188,672-square-foot, single-load warehouse with clear heights of 22 to 30 feet and several acres of overflow parking space. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt and Ryan Larkin of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sales of the buildings, both of which were fully leased at closing.

You may also like

CBRE Arranges $28M Sale of Axletree Apartments in...

Dermody Acquires Fully Entitled Site for LogistiCenter at...

Matthews Brokers Sale of 67,980 SF Southgate Mini...

Zilber Property Group to Build 238,00 SF Spec...

Calibre Scientific Signs 119,325 SF Industrial Lease in...

Appian Investments Secures Construction Financing for 182,000 SF...

Peachtree Group Originates $42M Acquisition Loan for Atlanta...

Partnership Completes 63-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Project Near Providence

Matthews Arranges Sale of 106,062 SF Shopping Center...