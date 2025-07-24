CenterPoint Acquires Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 387,526 SF in Avenel, New Jersey

AVENEL, N.J. — Chicago-based investment firm CenterPoint Properties has acquired two industrial buildings totaling 387,526 square feet in the Northern New Jersey community of Avenel. The building at 191 Blair Road is a 198,854-square-foot, cross-dock facility with a clear height of 36 feet. The building at 215 Blair Road is a 188,672-square-foot, single-load warehouse with clear heights of 22 to 30 feet and several acres of overflow parking space. Gary Gabriel, Kyle Schmidt and Ryan Larkin of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the sales of the buildings, both of which were fully leased at closing.