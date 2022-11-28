CenterPoint Breaks Ground on 321,875 SF Industrial Project in Linden, New Jersey

In addition to its proximity to I-95, CenterPoint at Linden is located about 11 miles from Port Newark-Elizabeth.

LINDEN, N.J. — Chicago-based investment and development firm CenterPoint Properties has broken ground on a 321,875-square-foot industrial project in the Northern New Jersey community of Linden. The site, which formerly housed a Walmart-anchored shopping center, is located within four miles of two I-95 interchanges. Building features will include a clear height of 40 feet, 50 loading docks with room to expand and parking for up to 100 trailers and some 250 cars. Completion is slated for August 2023. CenterPoint has tapped Cushman & Wakefield to lease the development.