Monday, May 5, 2025
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

CenterPoint Buys 254,705 SF TruePort Distribution Center in Deer Park, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DEER PARK, TEXAS — Chicago-based investment and development firm CenterPoint Properties has purchased the 254,705-square-foot TruePort Distribution Center in Deer Park, an eastern suburb of Houston. According to LoopNet Inc., the facility was built on 13 acres in 2024 and features 36-foot clear heights, 44 dock doors and 145 standard parking spaces. Trent Agnew, Charlie Strauss and Lance Young of JLL brokered the deal. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The property was fully leased at the time of sale to personal protection safety products manufacturer Ironwear.

