Centerpoint Holdings Acquires 373,916 SF Office Property in Denver

DENVER — Tom Saurey, manager of Centerpoint Holdings LLC and founder and CEO of Tuff Shed, has purchased Centerpoint I and II, two office buildings located at 3900 E. Mexico Ave. and 1777 S. Harrison St. in Denver, from TerraCap Management LLC for $23 million. At the time of sale, the properties were 70 percent leased.

Totaling 373,916 square feet, Centerpoint I and II offer a renovated, modern lobby and tenant lounge, a new conference facility and new full-service deli/café. The property has also undergone updates to the elevators and mechanical systems. The new ownership plans to complete some amenities and fitness upgrades.

Tuff Shed recently renewed its 29,087-square-foot, long-term lease in the building at 1777 S. Harrison St., which includes a large indoor showroom and sales center on the first level, as well as two floors of office space. Tributary Real Estate brokered the sale, and Dunton Commercial will manage the property for the new owner.